Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO assured industrialists of the Bal Kalan and Nag Klan areas that uninterrupted power supply would be provided to the industrial pockets situated on the city outskirts.

During a visit to the industrial area here on Saturday, the minister said no state could progress without flourishing industry and the biggest basic requirement to develop industries was electricity. Development of industries will generate employment and boost the economy of the state, he said.

Representatives of the Bal Kalan and Nag Kalan Industrial Welfare Association apprised him of the shortage of staff at three feeders installed in Bal Kalan and Nag Kalan and inadequate machinery.

The Power Minister directed the officials concerned to immediately resolve the shortage of staff at Bal Kalan and Nag Kalan and provide required machinery by Monday.

He also assured to build a drinking water tank at Bal Kalan, keeping in mind the demand of the association. He said the government was standing with industrialists and they would not have to face any difficulty.

He said vehicles would be provided for electrical repairs at Bal Kalan and Nag Kalan soon, so that if necessary, power faults could be removed immediately. He said a new feeder would be installed at the old focal point, so that the load of both the focal points can be shared.