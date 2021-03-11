Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Amritsar, April 26

The vegetable growers in the district continue to face power shortage for irrigation and are forced to burn diesel to save their crop.

The vegetable growers demanded that they be provided a four-hour daily supply of power every day. Vegetable farmers from Majitha belt, who held a meeting with the power corporation officials on Tuesday, said they were promised four-hour power supply daily.

The officials said they’ve added Majitha’s three divisions in the vegetable belt and that farmers will get adequate supply. On Monday, farmers did not receive the promised supply after which we approached them again. Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, president, Vegetable Growers’ Association

Farmers said the officials informed them that as the three sub-divisions of the PSPCL in Majitha were not listed in the vegetable belt, they were facing this problem.

“The officials said now they have added the said three divisions in the vegetable belt and farmers will get adequate supply as per their needs,” said Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, president, Vegetable Growers’ Association.

He said on Monday, farmers did not receive the promised power supply after which they approached the officials again. “Now, they said since they received instructions to apply power cut from the higher-ups in the entire district, the power could not be supplied on Tuesday,” Nizampura said, adding that the government must ensure power supply to vegetable fields and orchards to promote crop diversification.