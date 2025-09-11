DT
Home / Amritsar / Power supply to 84 villages of Ajnala restored after fortnight

Power supply to 84 villages of Ajnala restored after fortnight

PSPCL Executive Engineer Anishdip Singh says floodwater had damaged several power grids in Ajnala areas
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Workers of PSPCL busy in erecting a electric pole in Ajnala.
Power supply to 84 villages in Ajnala, which had been disrupted due to the floods, was restored today. Besides, relief efforts continued unabated in flood-ravaged Ajnala subdivision.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney credited this to staff of the PWD for working day and night to re-establish the entire infrastructure and ensure restoration of the power supply.

Anishdip Singh, Executive Engineer of PSPCL, said the floodwater damaged several power grids in Ajnala causing disruption of power supply to 84 villages as water accumulated in 66 kV power stations in Ramdas and Gaggomahal. He said power supply is yet to be restored to Ghonewal village and deras where they are waiting for the water to recede.

Nitin Kalia, Executive Engineer of the Water Supply and Sanitation, said the potable water supply has been restored after thorough cleaning and chlorination. As many as 52 power supply schemes were damaged during the floods. Before this, his department provided potable water in 2,040 bottles, each containing a litre, 46,560 glasses and 1,871 containers, each containing 4 litres of water to affected people.

Dilbagh Singh, Executive Engineer of the PWD, said cleaning of drains and small bridges in Ajnala was underway. Officials of the Mandi Board said damaged roads falling in their jurisdiction have been restored.

The DC said they managed to telephonically connect with about 18,000 pensioners (who are recipients of widow, old age, handicap, etc, pensions) residing in flood-hit areas. Out of them, 1,200 have been provided items, including ration kits, medicines, etc, which they sought.

All five MPs of the AAP announced a grant of around Rs 1.36 crore for flood-hit people. The DC said the grant would help in the procurement of fogging machines, water tanker, stainless steel sheets, gensets and other necessary items.

