Power supply to deceased warehousing officer’s house snapped by miscreants

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Initially, the family mistook it for a routine outage, but later realised that only their house was without electricity, causing fear and anxiety among the members.

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Varinder Singh, brother of the deceased, said an electrician confirmed that the power line had been deliberately cut. The police were immediately informed about the matter and a team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage reportedly showed two motorcycle-borne persons carrying out the act.

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The family flayed the Punjab Police for failing to arrest the remaining two accused in the case. While former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested in the case, his father Sukhdev Singh and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh were absconding. The family also raised questions over police inaction in arresting the duo.

Sandhu said a DDR under Section 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered against unknown miscreants. He added that the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon. The family was also provided security after the incident.

Condemning the incident, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on the state government. In a statement on ‘X’, he alleged that the incident reflected the “deteriorating moral standards” of the ruling dispensation.

Jakhar said under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government, such incidents were taking place and questioned whether the government would “stoop to such a level”. He alleged that the deceased officer had earlier been “mentally harassed to the extent of being driven to suicide” and now attempts were being made to intimidate the family seeking justice.

He further claimed that the family had not been provided adequate security and alleged that efforts were being made to threaten them “under the patronage of the government”. Jakhar reiterated that this was why a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was necessary, adding that “the entire Punjab is demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter.”

BJP state executive member Gurtej Singh Dhillon also visited the family members of the victim and assured them that the party stood by the family.

Meanwhile, former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the incident, terming it an attempt to intimidate the bereaved family, and supported the demand for a CBI probe.