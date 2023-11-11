Power, water supply affected in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, November 10
Unseasonal rain along with hailstorm in different parts of the district today spelled trouble for farmers. It started raining in the early hours on Friday with the spell of showers lasting more than eight hours till afternoon.
Harpal Singh Pannu, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), called today’s rain as normal and said it was not harmful for any variety of paddy as a major part of the crop has been harvested while some late variety that is yet to be harvested may get affected. The CAO said that the sowing of wheat had been delayed by about 10 days as rainwater had accumulated in the fields and it may take a few days for the fields to dry. The CAO said that farmers who have sown the wheat crop recently after burning paddy stubble were repenting as the seed got covered with a thick layer of soil because of rain.
Owing to rain, normal power and water supplies were suspended in most parts of Tarn Taran town which caused inconvenience to the employees.
