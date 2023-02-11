Powercom building in Tarn Taran razed, XEN demands strict action

Tarn Taran, February 10
Tarsem Singh, XEN, Powercom city division, Tarn Taran, has taken serious note of the demolition of the Complaint Centre building in Chaunk Bohri, located in the heart of the town.
XEN Tarsem Singh said he had written to the Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, Powercom, and other authorities to take action against those responsible for this.
Powercom authorities said the demolished Complaint Centre was working from this site for more than 70 years and was the property of Powercom. An eyewitness Surinder Singh who had a saloon outside the demolished building said he had come for work on Thursday morning but found that employees of the Municipal Council had demolished.
He said the MC authorities appeared with JCB machines and tractor-trolleys. They immediately demolished the building and took the debris to some undisclosed destination. Powercom officials said the Municipal Council had never taken them into confidence over the demolition of the building. The records kept there by the Powercom too had been damaged.
Persons earning their livelihood, mostly daily wage earners, had been rendered jobless. Their equipment too had been destroyed in the operation.
Kamaljit Singh, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, said he had gone to Chandigarh when the demolition took place and would collect information in this regard.
