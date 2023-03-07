Powercom team faces protest in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 6

Officials of the enforcement wing of Powercom who had come under police protection to Gohalwar village here on Monday had to face the protest by workers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab.

They had come to check power load of shops and commercial establishment when the KMSC workers started protesting leading to their return without completing their task.

Hardeep Singh, senior XEN, City Division (Powercom), Tarn Taran, said the team led by Kulwant Singh Dhanoa and other officials had just started its task to check the load of a chemist shop and the Punjab National Bank branch situated on the roadside.

Meanwhile, the protesters gathered in a large number on the spot and gheraoed the team officials and started raising slogans against the state government and the Powercom management. Harpal Singh Sidhwan, Manjinder Singh Gohalwar and other leaders of the committee warned that they would not allow Powercom officials to install chips on the electricity meters and check the power load as the state government was bent on giving the control of Powercom to the corporate sector.

Senior officials of Powercom assured the protesting farmers and others that no action would be taken against any of the consumers. After their assurance, the KMSC workers lifted the gherao. Even the police personnel deputed to protect the Powercom team failed to check the protesters from holding the team hostage.