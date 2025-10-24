DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / PPCC chief calls upon people to oust AAP from Punjab in 2027

PPCC chief calls upon people to oust AAP from Punjab in 2027

Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addresses a public meeting in Tarn Taran on Thursday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a scathing attack on the ruling AAP government in state saying that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was only interested in getting his posters pasted and was not sincere in serving the public.

Raja Warring was in Tarn Taran today to address public meetings in favour of Karanbir Singh Burj, party candidate for the Tarn Taran Asembly by-election.

In his address, Raja Warring said that the AAP has lost the faith of the people as they were facing trouble from all sides. He said killings have become routine and corruption prevailed in all government departments. He alleged that the state government made false promises to the people which have not been fulfilled.

Raja Warring said that the interests of Punjab are secure in the hands of the Congress party which ruled the state for the maximum period. He called upon the party rank and file to work whole-heartedly for the victory of the party candidate Karanbir Singh Burj in the by-election.

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, former Deputy CM Minister Om Parkash Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Sarkaria were among those who spoke and claimed that people were waiting for the 2027 election to teach AAP a lesson.

