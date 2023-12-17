Pradeep elected Bar Assn president for ninth time

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

Pradeep Saini has been elected as president of the Amritsar Bar Association for the ninth time. The results for voting of the Bar Association, held on Friday, were announced late last night.

Pradeep Saini got a total of 1,396 votes while the candidate in his opposition Inderjit Singh Ari got only 646 votes. Saini defeated Ari by a margin of 740 votes.

Sanpreet Singh Mann was elected for the post of secretary Bar Association. Sanpreet Singh got 1,285 votes and his opponent Rajan Kataria managed to garner only 762 votes. Whereas for the post of vice-president, Manish Devgan got 1,461 votes and Yuvraj Singh got only 762 votes.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA from North Constituency, polled 402 votes for the executive member’s post. Other contestants elected as executive members include Anita Rani, who got 79 votes, Narinder Kaur with 59 votes, Akshay Jain with 149 votes, Luvdeep Bhardwaj with 135 votes, Malkiat Singh Sohi with 130 votes, Shiva Sarin with 212 votes, Saurabh Sharma with 154 votes and Manav Sharma with 139 votes.