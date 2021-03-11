Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Amritsar, May 16
Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu handed over a grant of about Rs 77.40 lakh to 203 beneficiaries of the North and East constituencies here on Monday (in pic).
Funds will be transferred to their bank accounts. He said the financial assistance was for impoverished families, who do not have the resources to build their own house or carry out expansion in their limited dwelling. A grant of about Rs 77.40 lakh would be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries. So far, a total of about Rs 6.90 crore has been distributed to the beneficiaries.
