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Home / Amritsar / Pradhan’s resignation a victory for students, say Congress workers

Pradhan’s resignation a victory for students, say Congress workers

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:46 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Congress workers gather in Tarn Taran. On Saturday night, they took out a candlelight march. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The District Congress Committee (DCC), Tarn Taran, led by its president Rajbir Singh Bhullar, on Saturday night organised a candle march from Congress Bhawan to protest against the Delhi Police’s cane-charge on students during their sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

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Congress leaders, party workers and a large number of youths participated in the march and demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak. Referring to the students’ agitation and the campaign led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, they described the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a major victory.

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Bhullar said the alleged NEET paper leak has raised serious questions about the future of lakhs of students and the credibility of the country’s examination system.

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He added that using force against students who were peacefully protesting for their rights and justice was against the spirit of democracy. On the occasion, the party’s city president Lakhwinder Singh Lucky Pagal, former councillor Raja Joshi, Harpreet Singh Sandhu Patti, Yudhveer Singh Sarli and Inderjit Singh Rataul also addressed the gathering.

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