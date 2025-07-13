Prefabricated police post inaugurated, boost for security infrastructure

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has inaugurated a first of its kind prefabricated court complex police post here. It was constructed under the Smart City project.

This is the first prefabricated police post in the city which was designed for quick deployment and also very cost-effective.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhullar said that the court complex is one of the most visited places in the city and its security is of utmost importance for the local police.

“But we had a problem because of the absence of our own infrastructure here. Its construction would definitely help in increasing the efficiency of the police,” he said.

Bhullar said the police post would not only provide a place for the cops but would also have space for comfortable seating of the public approaching the police in any kind of emergency. He said women’s privacy and comfort was also kept in mind during the construction of this prefabricated police post.

He said that the main aim of the prefabricated posts was to enhance the police presence and improve overall security infrastructure in the state.