A man from Mehta has alleged that traffic restrictions imposed during Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s “Shukrana Yatra” caused delay in reaching hospital on time with his pregnant wife, resulting in miscarriage, in Amritsar on Thursday.

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According to allegations made by Jugraj Singh of Mehta through a video on social media, the incident took place during the Chief Minister’s visit to Amritsar on Thursday. Jugraj Singh claimed that his wife suddenly complained of severe pain, following which they immediately left for Guru Amar Das Hospital in his car.

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He alleged that several roads had been blocked and traffic diverted by the police due to the Chief Minister’s “Shukrana Yatra”. Because of the diversions and traffic restrictions, he said it took him nearly 40 to 50 extra minutes to reach the hospital.

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Jugraj Singh further alleged that during the delay, his wife remained in extreme pain inside the vehicle. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors reportedly informed the family that the baby had died.

The allegations made in the social media video have triggered reactions online, with several users, including Bulath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, questioning Mann for his claims made for ‘aam aadmi’.