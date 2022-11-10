Preliminary voters' list published; objections invited

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

The district electoral authority published the preliminary voters’ list and objections will be accepted from November 9 to December 8.

Based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2023, the publication of the preliminary voters’ list was completed on Wednesday.

Surinder Singh, ADC-cum-Additional District Election Officer, stated this during a meeting held here today to give copies of the list to the representatives of political parties.

He said the draft voter lists had been printed and the constituency-wise photo of voter list sets and CDs (without photo) were being supplied to the recognised political parties.

November 19 and 20 and December 3 and 4 have been fixed by the Chief Election Office, Punjab, for setting up a special camp at the polling booths. On these fixed dates, BLOs will sit at the respective booths from 9 am to 5 pm and receive form number 6, 6A, 7 and 8. The claims and objections received between November 9 and December 8 will be disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned by December 26 and the final publication of the voter list will be done on January 5.