Preliminary voters' list published; objections invited

Amritsar, November 9
The district electoral authority published the preliminary voters’ list and objections will be accepted from November 9 to December 8.
Based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2023, the publication of the preliminary voters’ list was completed on Wednesday.
Surinder Singh, ADC-cum-Additional District Election Officer, stated this during a meeting held here today to give copies of the list to the representatives of political parties.
He said the draft voter lists had been printed and the constituency-wise photo of voter list sets and CDs (without photo) were being supplied to the recognised political parties.
November 19 and 20 and December 3 and 4 have been fixed by the Chief Election Office, Punjab, for setting up a special camp at the polling booths. On these fixed dates, BLOs will sit at the respective booths from 9 am to 5 pm and receive form number 6, 6A, 7 and 8. The claims and objections received between November 9 and December 8 will be disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned by December 26 and the final publication of the voter list will be done on January 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
Imran Khan's party all set to resume stalled long march today
The long march to Islamabad, demanding fresh general electio...