Preparations begin for Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in Tarn Taran

Organisations associated with the Scheduled Castes (SC) community have started preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the country’s Constitution, tomorrow (on April 14) here.

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Leaders of the SC Morcha affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Avtar Singh Bunty, Sohan Singh, Surjit Sagar, and Ramesh Kalsi, gathered here on Sunday and cleaned and bathed the statue installed at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Chowk in the city.

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The leaders said that on April 14, on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, his services to the underprivileged sections of society will be remembered.

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During their address, the leaders called upon members of the SC community to be aware of their rights and to follow the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, who faced immense hardship in a society where people from the SC community were often deprived of their due dignity and respect.