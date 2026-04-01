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Home / Amritsar / Preparations begin for Punjab voter roll revision exercise

Preparations begin for Punjab voter roll revision exercise

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Neha Walia
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:13 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Punjab and as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Additional District Election Officer Rohit Gupta held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in the district regarding the appointment of booth-level agents here on Wednesday.

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The meeting was convened to discuss the appointment of booth-level agents for each polling station across the 11 Assembly constituencies of the district. Rohit Gupta stated that the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, may soon announce the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state of Punjab.

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“In view of this, booth-level agents should be appointed at every polling booth in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. These agents will work alongside Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to improve the electoral roll and assist applicants in submitting forms for new voter registrations, deletions and corrections. The meeting was held to discuss how the exercise will be implemented smoothly without any disruption on the ground,” he said.

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The instructions received from the Election Commission of India regarding the appointment of booth-level agents, along with Forms BLA-1 and BLA-2, were also discussed and shared with the representatives during the meeting. Representatives from the Indian National Congress (Rural), the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (Urban), and Inderjit Singh were present at the meeting.

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