Preparations for G-20 summit commence in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

Preparations for the G-20 summit to be held in Amritsar in March have begun.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said under the G-20 Summit, the Heritage Street, which was built in 2016, was being given a fresh look. White-washing is being done and all the buildings falling on the road were being painted. He said considering the importance of the G-20 summit, the sub-committees have started the work under their jurisdiction and all development works will be completed by February 15.

He said it was a matter of pride for the district that it had been selected for the G-20 summit. He said representatives of major countries around the world would participate and discuss education, labour and other important issues.

A delegation of around 102 members will arrive here during the G-20 summit.