 Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Self-declaration added in form to register as voter in election

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today


Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 20

The process of preparing electoral rolls for the ensuing Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections would start from tomorrow and will be completed by November 15.

Prior to this, the Gurdwara Election Commissioner, Punjab, has introduced an addition in the ‘self-declaration’ with Form-1, meant for the Sikh aspirants to get themselves registered as voters.

Conditions for eligible voters

  • A Sikh has to be ‘Kesdhari’, believes in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, 10 Sikh Gurus and follows no other religion.
  • The ‘patits’ who trim their hair, smoke and consume tobacco or liquor or ‘halal’ meat (applicable to both male and female) or Sikh males who shave or trim their beard would be barred from participating in the election process.
  • The voter has to be 21 years or above in age, the name and his credentials has to be matched with the Aadhaar card or voters’ card issued by the Election Commission of India.
  • In case of an illiterate aspirant, his statement furnished on the form should be read out to him clearly by the designated officer before taking his fingerprint.

Though the conditions would be the same for eligible voters, the new clause that has been added in the self-declaration annexure is, ‘I am a Sikh, I believe in Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 10 Sikh Gurus and follow no other religion.”

In the backdrop, voices were being raised from several quarters that those Sikhs who have been associated with any sort of ‘dera’ should not be allowed to take part in the SGPC polls. The reason being that they belie the basic fundamental principles of Sikhism and show faith towards a dera sect head who is a ‘living being’ whereas in Sikhism, the devotees would be fully dedicated to Sri Guru Granth Sahib only.

Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Harpreet Singh said that the old forms have been omitted and replaced with the revised ones.

He said that the forms could be collected in person by visiting the designated offices or get it downloaded from the official website.

“In rural areas, the applicant can furnish the forms with the patwaris of their concerned revenue circle. In urban areas, these could be submitted with designated officials of municipal corporations, municipal councils, panchayats and executive officials,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the SGPC had objected to the non-inclusion of this clause in the self-declaration. “The addition is a welcome step. But we are afraid that thousands of forms must have been procured by the applicants sans this additional clause. The lapse could have been avoided had the administration taken the SGPC or any other Sikh institution into confidence before releasing the self-declaration form,” he said.

The SGPC has suggested that to rectify it, the district administrations should prepare a stamp with the contents of the latest clause imprinted on it. This could be punched on the old forms, before getting it signed on the spot by the applicants.

#SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

3
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

4
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

6
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

7
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

8
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

9
Haryana

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

10
World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

2 sentenced to RI by court in POCSO cases

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case

Asian Games gold medallist honoured

DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers