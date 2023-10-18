Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

In wake of the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, the State Election Commission (EC) has geared up for the preparation of the polls.

The EC has issued a letter to the Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Kapurthala administrations to make preparations for the MC elections.

The EC has written to the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the preparation of electoral rolls and issued the schedule to complete the preparations on time.

According to information, the EC got a feedback from districts and found that the process of procuring database was still underway. The EC revised the schedule for the preparation of electoral rolls for MC elections.

As per revised schedule, now the district administration has to prepare the electoral rolls till October 19. After preparing the rolls, the draft publication of electoral rolls would be released on October 21. After that the administration would hear objections and claims of voters. The objections and claims would be heard till October 31. The district administration got instructions from the EC for disposal of all claims and objections by November 8.

The administration would publish the final electoral roll on November 10. The DC office is reviewing the appointments of officials for preparing the voter lists and make arrangements for the elections.

The DC office has deputed Electoral Registrar Officer and Assistant Electoral Registrar Officers for preparing voter lists.

The revision of the voter lists has been going on at the DC office. The Department of Local Bodies has announced that the elections for MC would be held by November 15. The department has already issued the final notification of the delimitation of 85 MC wards of the holy city.

