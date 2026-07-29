Preserving Guru Nanak Dev’s rich legacy, heritage

Dehra Sahib, formerly known as Pathewindpur, is the birthplace of Baba Mehta Kalyan Das, the father of Guru Nanak Dev and is a village with a rich historical legacy. Today, it has a population of around 700 people, with 370 registered voters and 55 houses.

Advertisement

The village occupies a significant place in Sikh history. Shiv Ram, the grandfather of Guru Nanak Dev and Baba Ram Narain, his great-grandfather, are believed to have farmed the land here. Baba Mehta Kalyan Das was educated and served as the village Patwari. During his time in Pathewindpur, he developed a close relationship with Rai Bular, the local landlord, who lived in the nearby village of Jamarai.

Advertisement

When Rai Bular was granted a ‘jagir’ (landholding) at Talwandi Rai Bhoi, now known as Nankana Sahib, he moved there and took Baba Mehta Kalyan Das with him because of their cordial relationship. It was at Rai Bhoi Di Talwandi (Nankana Sahib) that Guru Nanak Dev was born to Mata Tripta.

Advertisement

Years later, after Guru Nanak Dev had been living in Sultanpur Lodhi with his elder sister, news of his spiritual stature had spread to the people of Dehra Sahib. One day, Guru Nanak Dev, accompanied by his lifelong companion Bhai Mardana, visited the village.

Initially, the residents welcomed him warmly. However, they soon became fearful that he had returned to claim his family’s ancestral property. Their attitude changed and they began to mistreat him, insisting that he leave the village immediately. At that time, the village was predominantly inhabited by members of the Bedi community, who urged Guru Nanak Dev to depart without delay.

Advertisement

Bhai Mardana requested the villagers allow them to remain until the following morning, as night was approaching. However, the residents remained adamant that Guru Nanak Dev should leave at once. Guru Nanak Dev explained he had not come to settle in the village permanently, but the villagers refused to relent.

Before leaving, Guru Nanak Dev calmly told the villagers that one day they would be exiled from the village. According to local tradition, this prophecy later came true and the village eventually took on the appearance of a deserted settlement.

Many years later, the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, passed through the village while travelling to Chohla Sahib. Recalling how Guru Nanak Dev had been mistreated there, he is said to have witnessed the village in its deserted state. Guru Hargobind Sahib subsequently renamed the village Dehra Sahib, replacing its former name, Pathewindpur.

Today, a Gurdwara stands at the site in memory of this history. The shrine, known as Janam Asthan Baba Mehta Kalyan Das Gurdwara Patshahi Pehli, Pathewindpur (Dehra Sahib), was built by the Sikh community. An old well also survives within the complex, and its seal is regarded as evidence of the site’s historical significance. The seal bears witness to the village’s past and to Guru Hargobind Sahib’s decision to rename Pathewindpur as Dehra Sahib.