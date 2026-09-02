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Home / Amritsar / Preserving rich legacy of Sikh preacher Baba Mai Das

Preserving rich legacy of Sikh preacher Baba Mai Das

At Sakhira village, gurdwara dedicated to Guru Amar Das’ preacher continues to draw devotees

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:14 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Gurdwara Baba Mai Das and Baba Lakh Pat at Sakhira village near Tarn Taran. Photos by writer
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Sakhira village has the distinction of being blessed by the legacy of Baba Mai Das, one of the 22 preachers, or 22 Manjian, appointed by the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amar Das, to spread the ideology of Guru Nanak Dev.

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According to the Mahan Kosh, written by renowned scholar Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha, the 22 preachers appointed by Guru Amar Das were Allha Yar Khan, Sachan Sach, Sadharan, Sawan Mall, Sukhan, Hundaal, Kedari, Kheda, Gangoo Shah, Darbari, Paro Julkan, Fera Katara, Booa, Mahesha, Bani, Mai Das, Manak Chand, Matho Murarai, Raja Ram, Rang Shah, Rang Das and Lalo. They were entrusted with the task of preaching the ideology of Guru Nanak Dev.

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It is believed that Baba Mai Das was assigned the Majha area by Guru Amar Das for spreading these teachings. Before meeting Guru Amar Das, Baba Mai Das himself was involved in superstitious practices. Guru Amar Das taught him the true teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and guided him towards the path of spiritual understanding.

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Guru Amar Das was so pleased with Baba Mai Das that he blessed him and entrusted him with the Majha area to preach the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

While travelling through the villages of the region and spreading the teachings, Baba Mai Das came to Sakhira village. The residents recognised him as a saintly soul and approached him when they were faced with a troubling problem.

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The villagers said that two to four of their cows were dying every day under mysterious circumstances. They approached Baba Mai Das and told him of their distress. Baba Mai Das advised them to vacate a particular piece of land without delay, saying that the land belonged to a saint.

The residents followed his advice and left the piece of land. Baba Mai Das then lived there with many of his followers. It is said that the villagers soon heaved a sigh of relief as the deaths of their cows stopped.

Baba Mai Das lived at the site for many years and eventually left for his heavenly abode from there. After him, his followers Baba Mati Das, Baba Niranjan Das, Baba Naga and Baba Lakhpat served at the site. They continued the work of preaching Sikhism from there.

A fair is organised at the site once a year, where the teachings of Baba Mai Das are shared with the sangat. Over the years, the site has become a place of deep affection and reverence for devotees.

Residents say the gurdwara has become a place of great respect for people in the area, with sangat visiting throughout the day to pay their respects to Baba Mai Das and the others who served at the site.

The residents of the village have also formed a managing committee to oversee the affairs of the gurdwara.

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