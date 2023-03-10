President Murmu’s visit keeps policemen on toes

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 9

Policemen remained on their toes during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the holy city on Thursday.

However, the people faced inconvenience as routes from where her cavalcade was to pass remained closed during her visit.

Nevertheless, the city was divided into five zones and traffic was diverted in order to avoid any trouble. The route of President from Airport to Golden Temple and further to other destinations remained out of bound for normal traffic during her visit. The police even did not allow the tourists to Jallianwala Bagh at that time.

Barricades near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Heavy security arrangements were made by the police during the high profile visit. Besides, the police, anti-riot police and paramilitary force was also deputed for the security. The Heritage Street was divided into two parts for by putting up barricades in order to avoid any congestion. Besides, Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh, the President also paid obeisance at Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal told that the route from Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport to Hall Gate and Darbar Sahib remained closed from 12noon to 1pm and from 3pm to 4pm during her return. Heavy vehicles were also not allowed to enter the city during the period.