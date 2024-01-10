President of India awards MAKA trophy to GNDU Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy for exceptional sporting achievements in the year 2022-23 was awarded to Guru Nanak Dev University by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. This marks the university’s 25th win of the coveted trophy for outstanding all-round performance in sports. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, representing the university’s sports department, received the trophy and a grant of Rs 15 lakh from the President. Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar of the university, was also present.

The ceremony showcased a detailed citation highlighting the university’s sports accomplishments in various national and international championships. VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that Guru Nanak Dev University won the prestigious MAKA trophy solidifying its position as India’s top sports university. He attributed the university’s sporting success to the dedication and talent of its sportsmen and sportswomen from campus and affiliated colleges. He emphasised the rigorous training, meticulous selection processes, and efficient administration as key contributors to the university’s consistent high performance at inter-university, national, and international levels.

Notably, GNDU’s sporting legacy includes nurturing six Padma Shri Awardees, 36 Arjuna Awardees, two Dronacharya Awardees, and 44 Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardees. Established in 1956-57 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the MAKA trophy is an annual honour bestowed by the President to recognise a university’s outstanding sports performance at various competitive levels. As he received the trophy, the VC conveyed his congratulations to the sports personnel, affiliated colleges, principals, faculty, coaches, and students for their invaluable contributions.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU