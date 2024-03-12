Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the imposition of Model Code of Conduct, the Municipal Corporation has asked printing press owners and flex board printers not to violate state advertising policy and comply with the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh discussed the various aspects of advertising policy of the state government with the printers. The Additional Municipal Commissioner stated that it has been observed that several commercial organisations, brand stores, shopping complexes, political and religious organisations have been regularly defacing the city though the advertisement wing of MC makes regular efforts to remove illegal hoardings and flex boards from markets.

Due to the approaching Lok Sabha elections, the defacement of city is expected to increase. As per the advertisement policy of the Municipal Corporation, no printing press owner can print boards or promotional materials without the approval of authorities. “The printers have been instructed to follow the procedure and avoid violation of advertisement policy of the state government. Otherwise, a police complaint will be filed against the publishers printing the advertising material,” said the MC Additional Commissioner

Taking measures before the imposition of election Code of Conduct, the MC also made the press owners aware about the guidelines of Election Commission. After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Municipal Corporation has to remove the hoardings of political parties and their leaders from the city. The printing press owners have to display the contact number, publication and approval of authority on each poster and hoarding. Soon after the announcement of elections, the Election Commission would issue instructions to political

parties contesting the elections to remove hoardings and other publicity material. Failure to remove the publicity material within the stipulated time will result in action as per the provisions of Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Municipal Corporation Secretary Sushant Bhatia and Superintendent, Advertisement wing, were also present in the meeting.

