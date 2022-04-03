Price rise: Istri sabha lodges protest

Tarn Taran, April 2
Punjab Istri Sabha, under the leadership of Seema Sohal, district president of the sabha organised a conference in Jhabal village on Saturday and discussed the problems and issues related to the women folk. Workers of the sabha with young women workers participated in the conference in a big number from across the district. Narinderpal, state patron of the sabha, demanded free education for the women up to graduation level and sought to provide jobs to all the eligible women. The woman leader also stressed on the women respect besides to control on increasing of the LPG, diesel, and other petroleum products. The workers protested against the installing of prepaid electric meters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...