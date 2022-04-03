Price rise: Istri sabha lodges protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

Punjab Istri Sabha, under the leadership of Seema Sohal, district president of the sabha organised a conference in Jhabal village on Saturday and discussed the problems and issues related to the women folk. Workers of the sabha with young women workers participated in the conference in a big number from across the district. Narinderpal, state patron of the sabha, demanded free education for the women up to graduation level and sought to provide jobs to all the eligible women. The woman leader also stressed on the women respect besides to control on increasing of the LPG, diesel, and other petroleum products. The workers protested against the installing of prepaid electric meters.