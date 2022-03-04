Primary teachers seek 2 months' pay

Amritsar, March 3
Primary teachers in the district have urged the Education Department to release salaries and arrears withheld from the past two months. The district unit, Democratic Teachers’ Front, announced the primary teachers would hold demonstrations from March 4 across the state.
The budget for salaries has not been approved and prepared by the ministry yet, which has resulted in the delay. We will start dharnas and protests from March 4. We will stage a dharna in Amritsar on March 7. — Ashwani Awasthi, President, Democratic Teachers' Front, Amritsar
Teachers and non-teaching staff in Punjab have not received salaries and arrears since January 2022. “The Joint Teachers’ Morcha, Punjab, and the district unit have sent a letter to the Principal Secretary and the Education Minister through the District Education Officer (AC) Rajesh Kumar Sharma, demanding resolution of the issue. The budget for salaries has not been approved and prepared by the ministry yet, which has resulted in the delay. We will start dharnas and protests from March 4. We will stage a dharna in Amritsar on March 7,” said Ashwani Awasthi, president, DTF, Amritsar.
He said teachers were facing financial problems. The DEO, Elementary, Rajesh Kumar said the salaries and arrears would be released only after the budget was approved by the department. “The department had asked us to submit the estimated budget for salaries and arrears, which we have already given. We will receive the amount only after it is allotted to us. The delay had been caused due to multiple reasons, including the pandemic and the Assembly elections.”
