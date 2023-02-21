Prime accused in inter-state pharma drugs smuggling held

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 20

The police have made yet another arrest in the inter-state smuggling of pharmaceutical drugs and recovered huge quantity of sedative pills and injections from a house in Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Manoj Sahu of Rock Valley apartments in Dehradun was a wholesale distributor. This is the eighth arrest made by the city police. He is the mastermind behind this entire module involved in inter-state smuggling of intoxicating drugs.

Earlier, the police had nabbed Nishan Sharma of Sundar Nagar, Rajiv Kumar of Namak Mandi, Usman Rajput of Dehradun, Sanjiv Arora of Vikas Puri in New Delhi, Nitin Kumar of Rohini in Delhi, Rishi Kumar of Muzzaffarpur in Bihar and Rajan Kumar of Saran district in Bihar.

The racket was busted following the seizure of 29,000 tablets of tramadol on December 21 last year. During a probe, the police landed into a pharmaceutical company Rapport Remedies in Dehradun and seized a huge quantity of sedative pills, including tramadol. Usman Rajput was the owner of the firm. Further, the investigation led to the busting of a distribution firm ‘A Pharma’ in Delhi, created using fake documents.

So far, the police have confiscated over 8.33-lakh intoxicating tablets and capsules, 45,925 injections and Rs 4.29-lakh drug money, during two-month long investigation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana, who is supervising the investigation, said Manoj Sahu was the owner of Bluepun Laboratories. He was indulged in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs without any licence. The firm to which he was selling the drugs was also found to be fake.

