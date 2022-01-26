Principal attacked: Chowkidar booked

Tarn Taran, January 25

Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla, Principal, Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College, was attacked by the college chowkidar on the complex here in Monday. The Principal has lodged a complaint with the local city police against the accused. He said he was on routine checking of the complex on Monday, when chowkidar Juggpreet Singh and his associate Gaurav, a private driver of the college teacher, attacked him. The accused manhandled the Principal and snatched his mobile. The Principal took treatment from local Civil Hospital and was discharged after the first aid. The Principal alleged that the chowkidar often shirk work and he used to ask him to do his work honestly. In a fit of rage, he attacked him and fled in the car of the teacher being driven by Gaurav. ASI Manjit Singh, Investigating Officer, said a case under Section 341, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC