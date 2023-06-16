Principal booked under SC/ST Act

Amritsar, June 15

The Gharinda police have booked Paramjit Kaur, Principal, government senior secondary school, Gumanpura, under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act. The case was registered following a probe conducted by Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra in this connection.

The complainant, a resident of Haripura locality, had lodged a complaint with the police in February this year. After over three months of the probe, the Attari DSP recommended the registration of an FIR.