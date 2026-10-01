Prisoner dies by suicide at Goindwal jail

An undertrial prisoner died by suicide at the Central Jail in Goindwal Sahib, according to officials. The victim has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Malchak village. He hanged himself with a blanket.

According to his relative Mukhtar Singh, Manjit had been arrested by the city police about a month ago and subsequently transferred to the Central Jail.

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On September 29, he attempted to take his life inside the facility and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The Goindwal Sahib police station has filed an official report under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).