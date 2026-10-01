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Home / Amritsar / Prisoner dies by suicide at Goindwal jail

Prisoner dies by suicide at Goindwal jail

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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An undertrial prisoner died by suicide at the Central Jail in Goindwal Sahib, according to officials. The victim has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Malchak village. He hanged himself with a blanket.

According to his relative Mukhtar Singh, Manjit had been arrested by the city police about a month ago and subsequently transferred to the Central Jail.

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On September 29, he attempted to take his life inside the facility and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The Goindwal Sahib police station has filed an official report under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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