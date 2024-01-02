Prisoner dies, family refuses to accept body

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The family members of an inmate of the Amritsar Central Jail has refused to claim his body.

Bahal Singh (57), a resident of Saiflabad, Kapurthala, had been serving his jail term in connection with a murder and sodomy case lodged with the Jhabal police station in 2005. He was sentenced by the court in December 2006.

Jail authorities said he died on December 30 at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. His body was kept in the mortuary at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. They said when the police contacted his family in Kapurthala, they refused to accept his body while saying that they had debarred him from the family.

The jail authorities said if any other relative of the deceased wanted to take his body, they can contact the nodal officer at the Amritsar Central Jail for the same.

