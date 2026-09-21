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Home / Amritsar / Prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances at Goindwal jail

Prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances at Goindwal jail

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Grieving family members of the deceased at the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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A 48-year-old prisoner died under mysterious circumstances at the Central Jail in Goindwal Sahib on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura in Amritsar.

According to his wife, Suman Sharma, she received a call from the jail informing her that Gaurav’s condition had deteriorated and that he had been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran.

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Doctors at the hospital declared Gaurav brought dead. Jail officials said that an autopsy would be conducted on Monday, after which further action would be taken based on the findings.

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Meanwhile, Suman Sharma alleged that jail authorities had tortured her husband. She also claimed that Gaurav was taken to the hospital in a three-wheeler, which she alleged was an unsafe mode of transport for someone in his condition.

When contacted, jail officials did not respond to the allegations.

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The exact circumstances surrounding Gaurav Sharma’s death are expected to become clearer after the post-mortem examination and any subsequent inquiry.

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