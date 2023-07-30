Private finance company employee shot at, robbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Moga, who works as a field officer at Ashirwad micro finance company, was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne persons at Malak Nangal village falling under the Mehta police station here. The accused decamped with the bag containing Rs 1.20 lakh from him. The police have registered a case in this connection.

The victim told the police that on Wednesday, he was going to Kuhatwind village for collecting instalments when the incident happened.

