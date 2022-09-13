Private school principal accused of beating up student in Verka

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The principal, Jagjit Singh, of a private school at Verka has been accused of beating up a student and later assaulting his grandfather when he went to school to talk to the principal.

According to Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Navi Abadi, Verka, his two grandsons study in the school and on September 7, when his elder grandson Raman came back from school, a finger in his hand was swollen. When asked, Raman told his grandfather that the principal beat him up for not wearing his uniform.

Ramesh went to the school to talk to the principal in this regard. He alleged Jagjit abused him and misbehaved with him. He claimed that he was also assaulted by staff.

Meanwhile, Principal Jagjit Singh has refuted the allegations saying that the family was trying to malign his and his school’s image. Both the sides have lodged complaints against each other with the Verka police station, where Inspector Kirandeep Singh said investigation would be carried out and the guilty found.