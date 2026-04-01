Priyanka pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra on Sunday paid second visit to the Golden Temple in the past two weeks. She did sewa of washing utensils at the langar hall for an hour-and-a-half.

Advertisement

Notably, she is a relative of Raghav Chadha who was recently removed as deputy leader of the AAP from Rajya Sabha. After his removal he stated that “Punjab is his soul”.

Advertisement

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, Priyanka served langar among devotees at the langar hall and washed utensils. She also listened to Gurbani. During her previous visit at the holiest Sikh shrine she had performed sewa at the langar hall.

Advertisement

It is learnt that the Bollywood actress has been shooting for her film in Amritsar for the past few days. Her shooting wrapped last night. And as soon as Priyanka finished work, she headed straight to the Golden Temple. During this visit, Priyanka Chopra took special care to cover her head as per the Sikh tradition.