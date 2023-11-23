Prize distribution function held

Tarn Taran, November 22
The four-day Annual Athletics Meet of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), came to an end with the distribution of prizes to the winners on Wednesday.
Principal Dr Ritu said events such as 50m, 100m, and 400m races, frog race, relay race, long jump and tug-of-war were held. A spoon race was also held for the teachers. The purpose of the event was to create interest in sports and athletics among the students. The winners were awarded prizes by the school director, SK Duggal. He addressed the students on behalf of Baba Sukha Singh, patron of the school managing committee, calling them to take part in sports.
He said a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and congratulated the winners as well as participants and thanked the organising staff and students. A cultural programme was presented at the end of the function.
