Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled across Amritsar; SFJ claims responsibility

Unscrupulous elements spray-painted and scribbled pro-Khalistan slogans outside Khalsa College, the boundary walls of district courts, and a temple in Amritsar during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

The banned pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, claimed responsibility for the act in a video message uploaded on social media platforms.

Officials from Khalsa College confirmed that the slogans were found outside the college premises. “The incident came to light in the wee hours, following which the police authorities were informed,” said a representative of the Khalsa College management.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the act. He said that a case is being registered.

In the video, Pannu also called to prevent Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.