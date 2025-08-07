DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled across Amritsar; SFJ claims responsibility

Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled across Amritsar; SFJ claims responsibility

Targets include Khalsa College, district courts, and a temple; police launch probe
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:02 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Unscrupulous elements spray-painted and scribbled pro-Khalistan slogans outside Khalsa College, the boundary walls of district courts, and a temple in Amritsar during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

The banned pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, claimed responsibility for the act in a video message uploaded on social media platforms.

Officials from Khalsa College confirmed that the slogans were found outside the college premises. “The incident came to light in the wee hours, following which the police authorities were informed,” said a representative of the Khalsa College management.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the act. He said that a case is being registered.

In the video, Pannu also called to prevent Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts