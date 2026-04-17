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Home / Amritsar / Probes & pehalwans: Amritsar cop balances duty and kushti

Probes & pehalwans: Amritsar cop balances duty and kushti

Grapples with drug-traffickers; teaches youth to wrestle, abstain from substance abuse

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Senior constable Davinder Singh wrestles with an opponent in an akhara at the border village of Muhawa in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Punjab Police senior constable Davinder Singh grapples with the grind of policing a border region scarred by relentless narco-trafficking and security concerns while on duty, and with opponents in the akhara after his shift. In the mud pits of a traditional akhara in the border village of Muhawa, where the shadow of the international border with Pakistan looms large, Davinder maintains a fine balance between duty and dangal.

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By day, the constable, posted with the Amritsar police (Rural) patrols the tense frontier belt, where Pakistani drones frequently slice through the night sky, dropping packets of heroin and arms. By dawn and dusk, he sheds the uniform for the langot, honing his body and technique in the akhara’s earthy embrace with the same discipline that defines his service.

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Hailing from Roranwala Khurd, a border village in Amritsar, Davinder has witnessed firsthand how drone-dropped consignments fuel rampant drug abuse among the youth. Smuggling and addiction have long plagued the border belt, eroding families and futures alike. Yet, amid the challenges, the wrestler-cop is carving out a different narrative—one of resilience, tradition and inspiration.

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Despite gruelling shifts that stretch long into the night, Davinder maintains a punishing training regimen. Early morning sessions in the akhara, focused on grappling, strength drills and endurance, are followed by a strict healthy diet and physical conditioning. His perseverance has paid off in local dangals, where he has consistently secured top honours through his technique and power. His journey is a reminder that true strength lies in balance—between duty and passion.

What sets him apart is his commitment to the sport beyond personal glory. In the evenings, the police officer, along with his friends and fellow wrestlers, mentors young boys from the village, passing on nuances of traditional Indian wrestling to the next generation. For the local youth, the akhara offers an alternative path—one rooted in sweat, discipline and cultural pride rather than the escape promised by narcotics.

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Davinder has urged the Punjab Government, which has been promoting sports in the state, to provide a mat and stadium in the border village to encouraging youngsters to take up wrestling and prevent them from falling prey to drugs.

Senior police officials have taken note of Davinder’s dedication. Senior Superintendent of Police Sohail Qasim Mir said, “Sports like wrestling build not just physical fitness but mental toughness, which is invaluable for personnel serving in high-pressure areas like the border.” In Roranwala Khurd and similar hamlets along the international boundary, where the BSF and police frequently intercept drones laden with narcotics, figures like Davinder Singh embody a quiet defiance that speaks volumes about the power of perseverance and dedication.

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