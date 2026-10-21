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Home / Amritsar / Problems soaring, officials snoring, say villagers

Problems soaring, officials snoring, say villagers

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Keshopur Wetland (Gurdaspur), Updated At : 11:05 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Wildlife officials admit that many wetlands in the region have shrunk or been deliberately drained to make way for agricultural land. At one time, the wetland was spread over thousands of acres, reaching right up to the banks of the Ravi. Today, the area has been reduced to just 800 acres. To complicate matters, it is hemmed in by roads and farms on all four sides and has been disconnected from the Ravi, its mother river.

Keshopur is living proof of the importance of water conservation. Yet, the roads leading to it are in shambles.

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The state government has repeatedly gone on record as saying that the wetland houses rare species of birds and will be developed into a tourist hub. However, the pitiable condition of the roads has ensured that tourism will continue to be relegated to the backburner, as nothing tangible is being done.

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The two main roads are full of potholes, rendering commuting a difficult proposition. One of these—leading from Gurdaspur city via the Mustafabad minor—is just 10 feet wide and is perennially in need of repairs.

“Birds arrive from as far as the North Pole. Unfortunately, because there are no thoroughfares, bird-watchers are unable to come even from neighbouring towns,” said an eco-tourist.

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“Instead of doing something concrete, officials are conveniently taking refuge in the ‘lack of funds’ excuse. This has become more of a pretext rather than a justification,” said Manjit Dala. Villagers living nearby recall numerous stories of how Maharaja Ranjit Singh used the area as a hunting ground and the British also loved it. However, these days there are no signboards to guide ornithologists, who frequently lose their way.

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