Process to allot vends for sale of crackers begins in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 2
Ahead of Diwali, the district administration has initiated the process of allotting temporary vends for retail sale of crackers.
Request forms can be deposited till October 4 and so far, 157 applications have been received. Unlike previous allotments through the lottery system, this time allotment would be done through computer randomisation.
Owing to restrictions imposed in the wake of the rising pollution and past experiences of accidents, the administration grants only 10 days for vends every year.
However, cracker traders are not happy over the open participation and are demanding that only explosive licence holders must be allowed to submit applications.
