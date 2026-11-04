Proclaimed offender injured in exchange of fire with Amritsar police

A proclaimed offender was injured in an exchange of fire with the Amritsar Commissionerate police on Wednesday evening.

Identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, a resident of Qadian in Batala police district, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital.

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The police recovered a .30-bore pistol, two empty cartridges, three live cartridges and an Activa scooter from the spot.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the accused was traced following intelligence inputs. When a police team signalled him to stop, he allegedly opened fire at the personnel. Despite being asked to surrender, he continued firing, following which the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that seven criminal cases were registered against Akashdeep at different police stations.

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The Police Commissioner said that Akashdeep, along with his four accomplices, had allegedly robbed a money exchange shop in Batala at gunpoint and decamped with around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The identities of the four other suspects involved in the robbery had been established, and efforts were underway to arrest them, he added.

Sharing further details, Gill said another significant revelation had emerged during the initial probe: the accused and his associates were allegedly planning to free gangster Angrez Singh, alias Chhotu, from police custody.

With around 15 criminal cases registered against him, Angrez Singh is also an accused in the Kot Khalsa murder case and is currently lodged in jail.

According to the investigation, the accused and his associates had allegedly planned to attack the police party either during his court appearance or by creating an opportunity to ambush the personnel.

One of the plans was to persuade the police party to stop at a roadside eatery on the pretext of celebrating a birthday and then open fire to facilitate Angrez Singh’s escape from custody.

The police claimed that timely intelligence inputs and surveillance helped foil the alleged plan.

The Activa scooter recovered from the spot bears an Amritsar registration number. The police are verifying its ownership and the circumstances under which it was acquired by the accused.