Procurement begins, but no wheat arrival in district mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The procurement of wheat crop started in the district on April 1, no produce arrived at the grain markets during the first two days.

Officials of the Mandi Board said that the wheat harvesting season in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts begins after Baisakhi. They stated that wheat harvesting in Malwa region begins early but this season it has been delayed.

For the hassle-free procurement of wheat crop, the District Mandi Board has set up over 55 procurement centres, including eight main procurement yards and 11 sub yards.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said the crop in the district has yet not fully ripened and it would at least take two more weeks. He suggested that the farmers should harvest the crop only when it is fully ripened.

“Early harvesting would result in grains having more moisture than the permissible limit and this would result in difficulties in selling the crop,” he added.