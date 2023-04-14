Procurement begins in Patti mandis only

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 13

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday inaugurated wheat procurement operations in the four grain markets of the Patti constituency. He reached the Dubli, Kot Budha, Harike and Naushehra Pannu mandis in the constituency and took stock of the procurement process.

The Cabinet Minister instructed the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the government procurement agencies to ensure that the farmers did not face any kind of problem in the mandis. Crop lifting from the mandis should be done on time so that the farmers did not face any difficulty while bringing wheat to the mandis. The payment of the crop should also be made on time, he said.

The minister said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that the state government would compensate the farmers for the loss due to the value cut announced by the Union Government on the wheat crop damaged due to rain and wind. He said though farmers suffered a heavy loss of crops due to unseasonal rain, the Union Government had refused to help the farmers in this difficult time.

It was worth noting that in all other grain markets except four grain markets of Patti in the district the wheat procurement process had not been started. In the district-level grain market, about 70,000 quintals of wheat crop had reached in the last two days, but the procurement process is yet to be started.

Harjot Singh, District Mandi Officer (DMO), confirmed that besides the four mandis of Patti, no procurement process had been started in any other mandi. He claimed that just a few quintals of wheat crop had reached the Tarn Taran grain market, but when he was informed of a big arrival, he said he must confirm it soon.