Procurement crosses last year's mark

Tarn Taran, May 5
The district has witnessed an increase of 12.8 per cent in the wheat crop procurement over the previous year, Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh has said. As of May 4, nearly 6,94,886 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in the grain markets of the district, of which 6,93,076 MT was procured. This is a significant increase over 2022, when 6,18,376 MT wheat was procured by May 4, 74,700 MT less than this year. However, the lifting of the procured wheat has been slow and only 2,91,194 MT has been lifted from mandis.
