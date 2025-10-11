Procurement of paddy gains momentum across 48 markets

Paddy procurement in the district is progressing smoothly across 48 grain markets, with officials making regular visits to mandis to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that as of Wednesday evening, 80,585 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the district markets, of which 80,324 metric tonnes had already been purchased by various procurement agencies.

She said the government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy at Rs 2,389 per quintal. The moisture content in paddy should not exceed 17 per cent for procurement. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to farmers to bring only dry paddy to the mandis so that their produce can be purchased without delay.

She assured the farmers that the government will procure every grain produced, so there is

no need for panic or rush. She also advised them

to ensure proper drying of the crop before harvesting to enable smooth procurement by government agencies.

Sawhney further urged farmers to manage paddy residue responsibly and refrain from stubble burning. She said the district administration is committed to supporting farmers and ensuring a hassle-free procurement process.

Providing further details, District Food and Supplies Officer (DFSO) Amanjeet Singh said so far, Pungrain has procured 33,983 metric tonnes, Markfed 24,212 metric tonnes, Punsup 10,974 metric tonnes, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 9,681 metric tonnes and private agencies 1,474 metric tonnes.

The DFSO added that as per government directions, timely payments to farmers are being ensured. He also appealed to the farmers to bring only dry paddy for immediate procurement.