Prof Gurdev Singh is Principal Khalsa College Chawinda Devi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

The Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) today appointed Prof Gurdev Singh as the Principal of Khalsa College Chawinda Devi (KCCD).

Having an experience of over 27 years in teaching, Prof Gurdev is working as an Associate Professor, Department of Agriculture, Khalsa College, Amritsar. He joined the duty in presence of KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and other office-bearers.

The new Principal took charge of office from outgoing Principal Dr HB Singh who had been serving the institution after retirement.

Chhina said the KCGC had high hopes on Prof Gurdev’s ability to work tirelessly for the progress of the institution, which is catering to rural students, especially girls.

Prof Gurdev thanked the management for giving him a chance to work at the post. Dr HB Singh, who was given a warm send-off, also thanked the management for giving opportunity to serve the institution.

Those present on the occasion included joint secretary Rajbir Singh, joint secretary SS Mannan.