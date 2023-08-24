Programme to merge art with tourism launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

Bringing art on the tourism map, the Indian Academy of Fine Arts have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Le Meridien group of hotels to launch a flagship programme to highlight the art landscape of Amritsar.

Under the programme, the guests coming to Le Meridien would be hosted by the gallery for art workshops and exhibits. The hotel would provide an experiential art programme through workshops and live artist interactions to visitors.

“Usually, tourists who visit the city are not aware of the kind of art scape Amritsar has given its legacy and history of producing tremendously talented and celebrated artists like SG Thakar Singh, Phulan Rani, SN Parasher and others,” said Arvidner Chamak, general secretary, art gallery.

He further said, “We also have a lot of art documenting historical milestones and events like nationalist movement, Partition in 1947 and so on. To highlight the significant contribution of artists from Amritsar and the transition of city’s art scape into modern times, this initiative has already generated lot of footfall for us.”