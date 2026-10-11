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Home / Amritsar / Programmes on Sikh history, teachings

Programmes on Sikh history, teachings

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addresses a gathering in Amritsar
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Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is set to organise Gurmat programmes and Amrit Sanchar ceremonies in every constituency under its proposed ‘Chalda Vahir Gurmat Samagam Lehar’ to strengthen religious outreach.

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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the initiative at a meeting with preachers, dhadi and kavishri jathas and in-charges of Sikh missions from the Majha zone at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on the SGPC headquarters premises here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the campaign aimed to take Sikh principles and Gurmat ideology to every household. Programmes would be organised in different villages in the morning and evening, followed by a main congregation at which Sikh clergy would share Sikh history and teachings with devotees. Special Amrit Sanchar ceremonies would also be held as part of the initiative.

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Dhami urged the preaching teams to inform devotees about the SGPC’s work in education, healthcare and religious propagation. He said people should be made aware of the facilities and scholarships available to students at SGPC-run educational institutions, including fee concessions for children from Amritdhari families.

He expressed confidence the preaching teams would discharge their responsibilities diligently and contribute to the success of the campaign.

SGPC executive committee member Harjinder Kaur, secretary Balwinder Singh Kahalwan, engineer Sukhminder Singh and Dharam Prachar Committee additional secretary Bhagwant Singh Dhangerha also addressed the meeting. They urged the preachers to share information about the Sikh institution’s activities and achievements alongside their religious outreach.

Students felicitated

Dhami honoured 10 girl students from SGPC-run educational institutions who participated in an International Women’s Spiritual Service Conference organised by the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham, in Kenya.

The students were selected from SGPC educational institutions and attended the conference under the leadership of SGPC executive committee member Harjinder Kaur.

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