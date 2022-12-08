Progressive farmers show the way by putting an end to stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

In an effort to create awareness against the burning of crop residue, progressive farmers from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran districts along with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Project: Promoting Regenerative and No-burn Agriculture (PRANA) came together to appeal to fellow farmers on the occasion of World Soil Day.

PRANA Director Dr Guru Koppa said the project was rolled out across 12 districts of the state and was designed to intervene and engage with farmers through one to one contact programmes, farm demonstrations, use of digital and artificial intelligence technologies, knowledge dissemination and behaviour change communication.

Dr Ranjan Bhatt, Soil Scientist from PAU, also appealed to the farmers to come out of the paddy-wheat crop cycle and adopt modern farming techniques to increase the soil fertility. “If the campaign to save the soil is not started today, then our future generations will have to bear the brunt of it,” he said.

Harpal Singh, a farmer of Padari village, said wheat and paddy are cultivated on most of his land, but he has completely given up stubble burning. Another farmer Bohad Singh from Algon Khurd village in Tarn Taran, said he had not burnt stubble for the past four years. Gurdayal Singh, a farmer from Salopur village in Gurdaspur, said he had not been burnt stubble for the past two years. He said keeping in view the future of our children, there is a need to start a campaign from now to save soil and water.