A team of the Health Department led by Gurdip Singh, DCO Amritsar –V, along with a police team lead by Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh of Bhikhiwind police station, visited Heera Medical Store, post office Kalsian Kalan (Patti), and seized 3,300 tablets of Tapentadol and 13,200 capsules of Pregabalin worth Rs 5.75 lakh as the proprietor of the firm failed to produce the purchase and corresponding sale record for these drugs and permission to stock the drug Tapentadol.

Advertisement

Four samples were also drawn for testing the quality of drugs by the team of the Health Department. The shop was sealed in the interest of public health after inspection by the Zonal Licensing Authority.

Advertisement